Gang of vehicle-lifters busted, 7 held in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 14

The district police have arrested seven accused involved in a number of criminal activities including that drug trade, looting and snatching. The police have recovered five pistols, 11 cartridges and a magazine from their possession. Ten stolen motor-cycles have also been recovered from the possession of two members of a gang of vehicle-lifters.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said the Khalra police which had arrested Salwinder Singh Gairo and Roban Singh, a resident of Rajoke on June 12 with 110 grams of heroin and a stolen motor-cycle on the basis of information given by them to the police in the interrogation, recovered nine more stolen motor-cycles on Wednesday.

The SP added that Chohla Sahib police had arrested Rajbir Singh Kala of Dhunn Dhae Wala and Charanjit Singh Chann alias Gurcharanjit Singh of Amritsar on Wednesday with a country-made pistol, a cartridge, motor-cycle and a Swift car. They had been arrested on the basis of information given during the interrogation of Lovpreet Singh of Dharamkot (Moga) and Krishan Singh Shama of Jamarai (Tarn Traan) who were arrested a few days back with two pistols and four cartridges.

The SP said that the accused Charanjit Singh was facing 18 criminal cases related to truck theft and other criminal activities. He had sold 50 stolen trucks while his associate Rajbir Singh is facing six criminal cases. Kali, a resident of Nangli Bhatha and Kala of Makbulpura, Amritsar, members of the gang, are yet to be arrested.

“One Jaspal Singh Bhindi, a resident of Tarn Taran, had been arrested by the police party led by Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge, CIA, with two country-made pistols, a magazine and seven cartridges from his possession,” said the SP. Cases under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered against the accused by the police, said SP Vishaljit Singh.