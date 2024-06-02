Gang war behind murder of Lakhowal village youth: Cops

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 1

Hours after the sensational murder of a youth, Deep Inder Singh, alias Deepu Lakhowalia, at Lakhowal village in Ajnala here on Friday night, members of the Bambiha-Rana Kandowalia gang have taken its responsibility of on social media indicating that the incident was the outcome of a gang war.

However, SSP Satinder Singh said they were verifying the facts. He said prime facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity and rivalry. “It is not a political rivalry,” he clarified. The details emerging after the incident revealed that Deep Inder, an AAP worker, along with his other supporters was holding a meeting regarding the polls when bike-borne armed assailants opened fire on him who received multiple gunshot injuries leaving him critically injured. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Four other persons also sustained injuries in the incident. They were identified as Sukhcharanjit Singh, Major Singh, Swaran Singh and Sandeep Singh.

“The pillion rider alighted from the motorcycle and started firing indiscriminately at him. He was firing from two pistols with both hands leading to Deep Inder’s death,” said Jagtar Singh, sarpanch of the village.

A police official wishing not to be named said Lakhowalia had around eight criminal cases, including attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, besides one under the Arms Act, registered against him. He was currently out on bail. The police were yet to find clues about the armed assailants though a case has been registered.

In a social media post, gangster Doni Bal has taken the responsibility while alleging that Deep Inder was a member of the rival gang of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and had given shelter to those who had killed Rana Kandowalia. It claimed that Lakhowalia was killed by their accomplice Billa Mange Wala.

DIG Rakesh Kaushal said they cannot believe what’s viral on social media until they make some arrests in the case. They are probing the murder case from all possible angles. “Despite the polls, we are leaving no stone unturned to arrest suspects. Police teams were working day and night to identify and arrest the culprits,” he pointed out.

The police have registered a case on the statement of Janakbir Singh, father of the victim. Deep Inder used to live in Ajnala, but owned agricultural land and a ‘haveli’ at Lakhowal village.

