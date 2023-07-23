Gangster Bhinda Don arrested from Dashmesh Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

The counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police has arrested a gangster, Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda Don, a resident of Pandori Waraich village, from Dashmesh Avenue area on Majitha Road here. The police also confiscated four country-made pistols and five bullets from his possession.

He had been evading arrest for the past few months. The police also seized two mobile phones from his possession. He had around seven criminal cases, including of murdering a bus driver of a private bus belonging to an Akali leader in 2017, registered against him.

Investigating officer Inderdeep Singh said the accused was produced in a court and was currently in police remand for further investigations. He said raids were underway to nab his accomplices and bust the entire nexus. He said Bhinda was planning some crime in Rajasansi area before he was arrested by the police.

The police seized two pistols from him on the spot and the remaining two during his disclosure during interrogation. The police were also investigating source of the weapons confiscated from him. According to the police, he was involved in many robberies.

The police official said he was also a part of the group that shot dead a driver of Baba Budha Bus Service, Gurjinder Singh of Heir village, in July 2017 in road rage case. Gurjinder was taking the bus towards Fatehgarh Churian after taking passengers from the interstate bus stand when the youths, travelling in an SUV, honked repeatedly seeking a passage. Owing to heavy traffic rush and being the single-lane road, the driver was finding it difficult to give them side. The accused got infuriated, overtook the bus and stopped their SUV in the middle of the road. They pulled Gurjinder out of the bus and thrashed him before shooting him. Later, they fled while firing into the air. The bus passengers did not dare stop the armed youths. He was earlier arrested in April 2018.

