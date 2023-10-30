Gangster booked for seeking extortion from IELTS centre owner

Amritsar, October 29

A local IELTS centre owner and immigration consultant got an extortion call from a caller as Canada-based notorious gangster turned alleged Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa. The caller demanded an extortion amount of Rs 20 lakh from him.

The complainant, Sahil Sharma, said he runs an IELTS centre at Ranjit Avenue A block here. He said on Saturday at around 3.34 pm and 3.41 pm, when he was sitting in his office he got two WhatsApp calls from unknown international numbers.

He said the caller said he was Lakhbir Singh Landa and threatened to kill him. He said he knew that Sahil works as an immigration consultant and asked him to give Rs 20 lakh as extortion. He said he was left stunned when the caller told him about the colours of his clothes and his car number.

Following this, the police have registered a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Landa.

Landa was wanted by the Punjab Police in two RPG blasts occurred in Mohali and Tarn Taran while National Investigating Agency (NIA) had announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. — TNS

