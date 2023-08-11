Gangster Darmanjot Kahlon ‘held’ in US

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Darmanjot Singh Kahlon, who is wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned politician Sidhu Moosewala had reportedly been arrested in the US where he had been hiding for several years.

Originally hailing from Talwandi Khuman village here, he was nominated by the police for supplying weapons and giving shelter to the shooters who killed Moosewala.

The police are tight-lipped over the development. Police Department officials said as per social media, Kahlon was arrested in the US but they were yet to get a confirmation about the development.

According to the police, Kahlon was main supplier of arms and ammunition to several notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Kahlon had several cases, including that of alleged murder, UAPA, Arms and the NDPS Act, registered against him.

In June 2021, Kahlon was booked by the State Special Operation Cell in connection with the seizure of around 48 foreign-made pistols. Jagjit Singh was arrested in the case.

The arms recovered included 19 pistols of 9 mm (Made in Turkey) with 37 magazines and 45 rounds; nine China-made pistols of .30 bore with 22 magazines, 19 pistols of .30 bore (Star mark) with 38 magazines and 148 rounds; and one pistol of 9 mm (Baretta-Italian) with two magazines.

As per preliminary investigation, Jagjit was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and pro-Khalistani elements in the US, Canada and the UK. He was operating on the directions of a US-based handler, Darmanjot Kahlon, who had directed him to retrieve and conceal arms consignments until further instructions.

The Ludhiana police had nominated him in a case of supplying weapons and doing a recce of Moosewala’s premises before his murder. Jagjit was booked following interrogation of Mandeep Toofan and Manpreet Singh, aka Mani Rayya, who were held for the singer’s murder. The duo had told the police that they killed Moosewala on the directions of gangster Goldy Brar after Kahlon instructed them to oblige Brar.

Supplied weapons to Moosewala's killers

Originally hailing from Talwandi Khuman village here, Kahlon was nominated by the police for supplying weapons and giving shelter to shooters, who killed Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala.

#Punjab Police #Sidhu Moosewala #Social Media