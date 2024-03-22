Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, has been acquitted in yet another case due to lack of evidence raising a question mark over the investigations carried out by the Amritsar Rural Police in the case.

The case pertained to cross firing between Bhagwanpuria and a team of the Amritsar Rural Police in September 2014 at Sohian Kalan village falling under the Majitha police station. The police had arrested an Uzbekistan woman, Dilnoza, at that time from the spot while Bhagwanpuria had fled the spot taking advantage of darkness.

So far, he has been acquitted in around 18 criminal cases out of about 50 cases registered under various offences, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and NDPS cases, at various police stations in Punjab, said his counsel advocate Amandeep Singh Pahwa.

“The police failed to produce the bullet shells recovered from the spot during cross-firing or the weapon used in the crime before the court during the trial to prove him guilty in the case,” he said. The police had claimed that they had also fired several rounds in self-defense after Bhagwanpuria fired when he was signalled to stop his car. The police team could not produce bullet shells of their weapons also, he added.

Giving details, Pahwa said the Amritsar Rural Police had claimed that they got specific input regarding the movement of gangster Bhagwanpuria that he was travelling in a Verna car (PB-02-AX-6607) from Amritsar to the Fatehgarh Churian side. The police set up a naka at Sohian Kalan and signalled his car to stop. However, Bhagwanpuria who was driving the car started firing at the police party while a woman was sitting alongside him in the car.

He said the police claimed to have retaliated the firing in self-defence after which he turned the car towards Amritsar. He said the police teams chased him and intercepted his car near RB Garden. He said the accused fled the scene leaving the car behind after firing at the police party.

The police arrested a woman, Dilnoza, of Uzbekistan from the car. A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 34 and 20 of the Indian Passport act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act in this regard.

Pahwa said Dilnoza was later granted bail and later declared a proclaimed offender after she did not appear before the court.

