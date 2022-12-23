Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 4-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Thursday brought notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on production warrant from Bathinda. He was produced in a court which sent him to four-day police custody for investigation into alleged nexus in making passports of notorious criminals by using fake identities, helping them escape to foreign shores.

He was produced in the court under heavy security on Thursday.

On Saturday, the SSOC had booked eight notorious criminals and gangsters, including Supreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, who managed to flee the country using fake passports. Among others who were booked included Gurjant Singh aka Bholu of Havelian, Rachhpal Singh, alias Dana of Bhuchar Kalan, Kinderbir Singh, alias Sunny Dayal of Dial Rajputtan village, Manpreet Singh, alias Manna of Chambal, Rao Barinder Singh of Kulla road, Patti, Gurdev Singh, alias Jassal, of Chambal and Pavitar Singh of Chaura Khurd in Gurdaspur.

They were booked for fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and under the Passport Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, the police also hinted at the interstate nexus involved in providing safe havens to notorious criminals. The racket was being run not only in Punjab’s Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, but also in other states.

It was also pointed out that their network was also working in passport offices, sewa kendras, police and other government departments for forging documents for their forged identities.