Gangster killed, 2 associates nabbed in police encounter in Tarn Taran

Gangster killed, 2 associates nabbed in police encounter in Tarn Taran

Preliminary reports suggest that the three accused had gone to Shekhchak village to collect extortion money from a local family
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:28 PM May 06, 2025 IST
One member of a gangster group was shot dead while two of his associates were apprehended during a police encounter on Tuesday night near Shekhchak village on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana stated that the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff, acting on a tip-off, was pursuing the suspects when the gangsters opened fire on the police party. In the exchange of gunfire, one gangster was killed on the spot, and two other were nabbed by the police.

The SSP stated that the identities of the three gangsters are yet to be revealed, as investigations are still underway.

Preliminary reports suggest that they had gone to the village to collect extortion money from a local family. However, in an unexpected turn, the family reportedly retaliated by opening fire on the gangsters before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the details and background of the incident.

