Tarn Taran: Gangster Raju Shooter escapes from hospital; hunt on to nab him

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 18

Gangster Charanjit Singh, alias Raju Shooter, a resident of Sangha, escaped from police custody here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday with the help of his armed accomplices.

Raju Shooter had been admitted to the local Civil Hospital for the last three days by the authorities of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, to remove a rod installed in his leg.

Sushil Kumar, SHO, City, said that one Gulab Singh and two other unknown accomplices of Raju Shooter came to the Civil Hospital on two motor-cycles and entered room No. 5 on the third floor where Raju was admitted. Gursher Singh, one of the three security personnel deputed for Raju, was threatened at gunpoint while the other security personnel were locked up in the bathroom by the gangsters. The armed associates of Raju Shooter took the keys of the handcuff from Gursher Singh and escaped along with Raju on the two motorcycles.

Raju Shooter was involved in a bid to loot Dhotian SBI bank branch a year back besides a dozen other criminal incidents.

He was arrested during an encounter with the local CIA staff two months back and was locked up in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail.

DSP Tarsem Masih said that one of the three associates of Raju Shooter has been identified as Gulab Singh of the same Sangha village while the others are yet to be identified. The accused have been booked under Section 224, 341 and 506 of IPC read along with Section 25 and 54 of the Arms Act by the local city police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran