Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 24

An alleged gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four armed persons in broad daylight in Sathiala village in Amritsar on Wednesday.

He was currently out on bail. He reportedly belonged to Gopi Ghanshampuria gang.

Senior police officials, including SSP Amritsar rural Satinder Singh rushed to the spot. After initial investigations, the police said that it appeared to be a case of gang rivalry.

The body was taken into custody and sent to autopsy.

Around 24 rounds of fire were shot leading to his death on the spot.

Police said they were scanning the CCTV camera in the area to find clues about the perpetrators.