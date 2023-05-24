Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 24
An alleged gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four armed persons in broad daylight in Sathiala village in Amritsar on Wednesday.
He was currently out on bail. He reportedly belonged to Gopi Ghanshampuria gang.
Senior police officials, including SSP Amritsar rural Satinder Singh rushed to the spot. After initial investigations, the police said that it appeared to be a case of gang rivalry.
The body was taken into custody and sent to autopsy.
Around 24 rounds of fire were shot leading to his death on the spot.
Police said they were scanning the CCTV camera in the area to find clues about the perpetrators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration
Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...
Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration
Says a distinguished delegation from Tamil Nadu will on May ...
New Parliament building: Politics escalates over inauguration
Here is all about India’s new Parliament and controversies s...
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...