Gangster's aide arrested

Amritsar, May 10
The police have arrested a notorious criminal identified as Sahil Gardhila of the Gujjarpura area. He was part of snatchers’ gang busted by the police recently. An associate of gangster Simranjit Singh, aka Jujhar, Gardhila was part of four-member robbers’ gang busted by the local police. Four pistols were recovered from their possession. Pardeep Kumar was the kingpin of the gang.
He along with another criminal Sunny was responsible for the contract killing of councillor Amrik Singh, alias Bitta, four years ago, said Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City I.
Earlier, the police had arrested Pardeep Kumar (31) of Fateh Singh Colony, Hoshiarpur, Manpreet Singh (20), alias Mani, of Kala Bhapa of Bhai Manjh Singh Road, and Joga Singh (19), alias Billa, of Fateh Singh Colony, Gate Hakima here. The police had seized .32 bore and .315 bore country-made pistols along with eight live cartridges, besides a scooter from their possession. According to the police, Pardeep used to procure country-made pistol from Madhya Pradesh at Rs 20,000 and sell the same to youth at Rs 45,000. He used to flash weapons on his social media accounts to lure vulnerable youngsters.
