Gangsters brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police have brought notorious gangsters Jagroshan Hundal and Saraj Sandhu on a production warrant from the Bathinda jail, in connection with the seizure of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and drug proceeds around a month ago.

Both have been associates of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and already had a number of criminal cases registered against them for murder, attempt to murder, drug peddling and robbery. They were produced before the duty magistrate who sent them to four days of police custody for interrogation.

They were reportedly taken to the joint interrogation cell for questioning. The police are currently ascertaining their role in the cross-border smuggling of weapons and contraband. Earlier on October 5, the counter intelligence had nabbed Jaskaran Singh and Rattanbir Singh with 10 foreign-made pistols. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Surinder Singh, Harchand Singh and Gursahib Singh.

The police have seized Rs 1.01 crore, 500 grams of heroin, 17 pistols, etc.

Investigations have revealed that Surinder had picked up the consignment of arms through drones. The police arrested Surinder, and seized 10 pistols with six magazines and 100 live cartridges.

The interrogation of Surinder led the police to Harchand and Gursahib. Their arrest resulted in the seizure of the remaining part of the consignment — seven pistols, an MP-4 rifle and 500 grams of heroin, Rs 1.01 crore in cash, weighing machines and currency-counting machines.

Jaskaran was in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Arif, who used to deliver consignments of narcotics, arms and ammunition from Pakistan. And Rattanbir used to retrieve the consignments.