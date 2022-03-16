Gangsters open fire in Patti village, case registered

Tarn Taran, March 15
Panic gripped Thathian Mahantan village in Patti subdivision on Monday, when two groups clashed and opened indiscriminate firing on each other. However, no causality was reported.
Residents and shopkeepers were terrified and downed the shutters of the shops and hid inside. According to sources, both groups challenged each other and came on the National Highway No. 54 in Thathian Mahantan village. The gangsters took position behind the roadside trees and started opening indiscriminate firing on each other. After firing, both sides disappeared from the spot.
The Sarhali police said the incident occurred near Satikar Haveli, a marriage palace, and a case under Sections 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons. No accused had been identified so far, nor was anyone arrested.
They had a conflict over drug money and other issues. Such criminal incidents have put the police in a tight spot. A few days ago, gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, of Harike, who is settled in Canada, on a video call had demanded Rs10 lakh as ransom from a businessman in Patti after which the Patti city police had registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...