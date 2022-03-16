Gangsters open fire in Patti village, case registered

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 15

Panic gripped Thathian Mahantan village in Patti subdivision on Monday, when two groups clashed and opened indiscriminate firing on each other. However, no causality was reported.

Residents and shopkeepers were terrified and downed the shutters of the shops and hid inside. According to sources, both groups challenged each other and came on the National Highway No. 54 in Thathian Mahantan village. The gangsters took position behind the roadside trees and started opening indiscriminate firing on each other. After firing, both sides disappeared from the spot.

The Sarhali police said the incident occurred near Satikar Haveli, a marriage palace, and a case under Sections 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons. No accused had been identified so far, nor was anyone arrested.

They had a conflict over drug money and other issues. Such criminal incidents have put the police in a tight spot. A few days ago, gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, of Harike, who is settled in Canada, on a video call had demanded Rs10 lakh as ransom from a businessman in Patti after which the Patti city police had registered a case.