Gangster's police remand extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 12

Three alleged members of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were produced in a local court today. While the court extended the police remand of Paramdalip Singh, alias Pamma, by two days, his accomplices Abhishek Mahajan and Sonu Goswami were sent to judicial custody.

The police arrested the trio from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and seized two 9 mm and .32 bore pistols and a mobile signal jammer from them.

They were arrested in connection with a firing incident near the Golden Gate area on May 21. The complainant Ravneet Singh, alias Sonu, had alleged that some unknown persons had fired at him when he had gone for dinner with his friends.

Earlier, the police had arrested Kunal Mahajan and Bhupinder Singh, alleged shooters of the Bhagwanpuria gang from Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 28 in the same case. Later, the police arrested Ajit Kumar and Suraj of Batala on May 30 and June 2, respectively. Besides, the police also got remand of Simarjit Singh, alias Jujhar, of Pilibhit, UP, who was already in jail.

ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said an adapter and a mobile signal jammer were allegedly arranged by Ankush Bahman, a resident of Chheharta, now residing in Australia, from Delhi at Rs 1 lakh.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Punjab gangsters