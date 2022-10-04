 Garba event at Stalwarts School : The Tribune India

campus notes

Garba event at Stalwarts School

Garba event at Stalwarts School

Students of Stalwarts School in Amritsar. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A garba-dance event was organised on the occasion of Navratri at the Stalwarts World School. The participants included students from senior kindergarten to Class-I. Apart from the students, their parents also took part in the event hailing goddess Durga. Lamps were lit by the parents to signify the value of light in removing all the darkness from one’s life. The principal Manisha Dhanuka extended her best wishes to the attendees on upcoming festivals and urged everyone to stay connected with Indian culture at all times. Through this event, the school made an attempt to highlight the unity in diversity.

Students shine in painting competition

In the arduous journey of providing quality education and imparting modern day life skills and competencies to the learners, Police DAV Public School students, Akshita of Class I and Hardik of Class IV, secured third position in ‘Sahodaya Inter School Painting Competition’ organised by SL’s Bhawan School on October 2 on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti. The school executives and the principal Dr Vipin Jishtu congratulated the winners and urged them to keep climbing the ladder of success to brighten up the name of their parents and their school.

Seminar on investors education

The Department of Commerce and Business Management at the DAV College organised a seminar on ‘Investors Education’ in collaboration with three premier institutions, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange and National Securities Depository Limited. The keynote speaker Mohita Dhaiya addressed around 200 students and briefed them on financial markets and commodity derivatives market. Chandan Kapoor from the National Stock Exchange presented a detailed session on investor’s awareness and discussed various issues related to the operations and investment opportunities in the market, which enabled the participants to understand the intricacies of the market. He also discussed about the role and functioning of SEBI as the market regulator.

KCVAS celebrates World Rabies Day

The Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) celebrated the World Rabies Day at Clinical Complex of the college on October 2 on the theme “One Health, Zero Deaths”. The day is celebrated as a tribute to Louis Pasteur, inventor of the rabies vaccine, on his birth anniversary. The Khalsa College medical officer Dr Charanjeet Singh, and Mahal Hospital medical officer Dr Monica addressed the Bachelor of Veterinary Science interns advising them to opt for preventive measures and create awareness against the disease while serving the nation as veterinarians. KCVAS director Dr SK Nagpal highlighted that about 60,000 people die every year due to rabies. The principal Dr HK Verma said such diseases are responsible for a loss of around Rs. 8,000 crore to Punjab and about Rs. 3 lakh crore to the country. The hospital at KCVAS is equipped with the latest treatment and diagnostic facilities for sick animals and anyone can avail these facilities by contacting the hospital at 6283429117.

Seminar on traffic rules

A seminar was held at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology to inform students about the traffic rules here. Dr Manju Bala, Director, said the motive of the session was to inform students about basics of road safety. “As one becomes independent, he or she gets exposed to more risks. So, it is important to guide young minds when they enter colleges. Since they embark upon a new phase of life, they must be taught the value of discipline in each and every aspect of life including road safety.” The list of attendees included Traffic Education Cell SI Harbhajan Singh (Incharge), ASI Arwinder Singh (Traffic Instructor and Coordinator), HC Satwant Singh (Member) and HC Rajesh Kumar (Member) among others. The attendees impressed upon the students that non-compliance of traffic norms made the roads vulnerable to accidents, therefore, the students should act responsibly and follow road-safety guidelines properly to ensure safety for everyone. They acquainted students on the driving license rules and traffic sensitivity documents required during driving. They advised the students to not use mobile phones and listen to loud music to avoid accidents. The Deputy Dean Student Welfare Gurcharan Singh expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries for attending the interactive session.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence vote; Congress, BJP abstain

3
Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu escaped from house of Mansa CIA incharge

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone decodes most challenging and fun thing about shooting non-fiction shows

7
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

8
Pollywood

Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

9
Nation

35-year-old Maharashtra man suffers heart attack while playing Garba, breathes his last on way to hospital; father dies of shock

10
Nation

Prachanda, 1st indigenous light combat helicopter, inducted into Air Force

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Top News

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...

Four Punjabis, including eight-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me’; who was the ‘VIP’ she was 'forced' to offer ‘special services’ to at Rishikesh resort?

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

Former BJP leader’s son resort had a 'presidential suite' fo...


Cities

View All

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre’s effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Farmers' protest: Rail traffic hit in Amritsar, passengers suffer

Waris Shah's Heer signifies true Punjab, punjabiyat, says Surjit Patar

Peeved over police 'inaction', man snatches guard's rifle in Dhariwal

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Battered by monsoon rain, city cycle tracks lose traction

Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Light combat helicopter to make public debut at Chandigarh air display

Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Punjab Governor

Samples from sweet shops collected in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Local effigy makers face fiscal hardships due to low demand

Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

4 of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana

Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Two booked for minor's gang rape

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

PRTC staff lock Patiala bus stand gate, stage sit-in

13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals