Garba event at Stalwarts School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A garba-dance event was organised on the occasion of Navratri at the Stalwarts World School. The participants included students from senior kindergarten to Class-I. Apart from the students, their parents also took part in the event hailing goddess Durga. Lamps were lit by the parents to signify the value of light in removing all the darkness from one’s life. The principal Manisha Dhanuka extended her best wishes to the attendees on upcoming festivals and urged everyone to stay connected with Indian culture at all times. Through this event, the school made an attempt to highlight the unity in diversity.

Students shine in painting competition

In the arduous journey of providing quality education and imparting modern day life skills and competencies to the learners, Police DAV Public School students, Akshita of Class I and Hardik of Class IV, secured third position in ‘Sahodaya Inter School Painting Competition’ organised by SL’s Bhawan School on October 2 on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti. The school executives and the principal Dr Vipin Jishtu congratulated the winners and urged them to keep climbing the ladder of success to brighten up the name of their parents and their school.

Seminar on investors education

The Department of Commerce and Business Management at the DAV College organised a seminar on ‘Investors Education’ in collaboration with three premier institutions, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange and National Securities Depository Limited. The keynote speaker Mohita Dhaiya addressed around 200 students and briefed them on financial markets and commodity derivatives market. Chandan Kapoor from the National Stock Exchange presented a detailed session on investor’s awareness and discussed various issues related to the operations and investment opportunities in the market, which enabled the participants to understand the intricacies of the market. He also discussed about the role and functioning of SEBI as the market regulator.

KCVAS celebrates World Rabies Day

The Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) celebrated the World Rabies Day at Clinical Complex of the college on October 2 on the theme “One Health, Zero Deaths”. The day is celebrated as a tribute to Louis Pasteur, inventor of the rabies vaccine, on his birth anniversary. The Khalsa College medical officer Dr Charanjeet Singh, and Mahal Hospital medical officer Dr Monica addressed the Bachelor of Veterinary Science interns advising them to opt for preventive measures and create awareness against the disease while serving the nation as veterinarians. KCVAS director Dr SK Nagpal highlighted that about 60,000 people die every year due to rabies. The principal Dr HK Verma said such diseases are responsible for a loss of around Rs. 8,000 crore to Punjab and about Rs. 3 lakh crore to the country. The hospital at KCVAS is equipped with the latest treatment and diagnostic facilities for sick animals and anyone can avail these facilities by contacting the hospital at 6283429117.

Seminar on traffic rules

A seminar was held at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology to inform students about the traffic rules here. Dr Manju Bala, Director, said the motive of the session was to inform students about basics of road safety. “As one becomes independent, he or she gets exposed to more risks. So, it is important to guide young minds when they enter colleges. Since they embark upon a new phase of life, they must be taught the value of discipline in each and every aspect of life including road safety.” The list of attendees included Traffic Education Cell SI Harbhajan Singh (Incharge), ASI Arwinder Singh (Traffic Instructor and Coordinator), HC Satwant Singh (Member) and HC Rajesh Kumar (Member) among others. The attendees impressed upon the students that non-compliance of traffic norms made the roads vulnerable to accidents, therefore, the students should act responsibly and follow road-safety guidelines properly to ensure safety for everyone. They acquainted students on the driving license rules and traffic sensitivity documents required during driving. They advised the students to not use mobile phones and listen to loud music to avoid accidents. The Deputy Dean Student Welfare Gurcharan Singh expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries for attending the interactive session.