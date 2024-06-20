Garbage heaps pile up as Amritsar MC, residents look other way

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

Lack of civic sense among residents coupled with faulty garbage disposal system has resulted in piling of waste heaps at various places in the city including roadsides and vacant plots.

While residents are in a habit of throwing their waste everywhere and anywhere, absence of dustbins, which are seldom emptied regularly by the municipal corporation (MC), is increasing garbage heaps in the city with each passing day. Though the administration has asked the MC to take action against those who throw waste at undesignated places, these orders have seldom been implemented.

Recently at a meeting with officials of the MC, Nikas Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), had asked them to ensure that no one throws waste at public places.

A local resident Sumeet Narang said, “Both residents as well as the MC are responsible for the present unhygienic conditions in the city. If people do not think before throwing waste on roads, the MC vehicles too can be seen transporting garbage without following proper protocol.” He said open tractor-trailers carrying garbage could often be spotted in the city. The public must shoulder its responsibilities for maintaining cleanliness. He said it would be unfair to entirely blame the administration for the present unhygienic conditions in the city. Meanwhile, residents say that the MC should provide more covered dustbins to dispose of waste.

“The situation in the city is such that no shopkeeper allows a dustbin near his shop as he is unsure whether it would be emptied on time or not. If not emptied on time, the waste inside dustbin would rot and spread foul smell,” said another resident Kewal Kumar. He said unless a proper garbage collection and disposal system was implemented, it was difficult to get rid of waste along roadsides in the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.