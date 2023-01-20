Garbage near bins shows residents' poor civic sense

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 19

Despite knowing that a team of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is expected to visit the city to observe cleanliness, residents are showing no civic sense with garbage littering outside dustbins in city areas. The practice is not limited to a few areas, rather most parts of the city face similar ugly scenes.

On Thursday, large heaps of garbage were witnessed around the bins on a road alongside SSSS School on the Mall Road. Though the bins were empty, residents dumped garbage outside the bins. In most of the cases, when the bin unloader visits the area, the sanitation corker collects garbage from bins.

Dr Kiran Kumar of the MC Health Wing asked the residents to use the garbage bins properly. The bulk waste generators were asked to install in-house processing units and do not throw garbage here and there.

It is worth mentioning here that instead of paying to the MC for garbage collection, some marriage palaces, restaurants and hotels dump their garbage in public places where the MC installs bins for regular collection of garbage. In the absence of proper check, such violators often dump garbage in green belts alongside the roads.