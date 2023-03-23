 Garbage stench unbearable : The Tribune India

TARN TARAN DIARY

Garbage stench unbearable

Garbage stench unbearable

Garbage spotted in the middle of a road.



The residents of Sachkhand road in Tarn Taran had been wanting to get rid of the foul smell emanting from the garbage dump of the Municipal Council (MC), which had spread to the middle of the road since long. The site is just a few yards away from the SDM’s complex, who also happens to be the administrator of Municipal Council, but even then no one is ready to resolve the issue.

DC Rishipal Singh being honoured by Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan.

The residents said they had approached the authorities many a time in the past to set the garbage at the filling site to give them relief from the foul smell but no one was willing to listen to them.

Revive industries in Goindwal Sahib

Ramandeep Singh Bharowal, president, Goindwal Sahib Industries Association, in a letter written to Bhagwant Maan, Chief Minister, Punjab, has reminded him to take steps for the development of industries in Goindwal Sahib. In his letter, Bharowal said that in 1980, the country’s first Nucleus Industrial Complex was established in Goindwal Sahib and to resolve the problems of entrepreneurs, the Goindwal Industries and Investment Corporation (GIICO) was formed to release loans to the entrepreneurs under a single window. He said that the initiative of the Union Government bore fruit and soon more than 140 units were established where about 7,000 youths including girls were given jobs. Bharowal said that in the Centre’s master plan, Goindwal Sahib village was to be developed on 6,000 acres of land with a population of 5 lakh in town. Population-wise, Goindwal Sahib was to be the state’s fourth city after Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar. Bharowal said all signs of the Nucleus Industrial Complex were now no more and it had been merged in the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and is now a mere Focal Point. He said there were 62 industrial units and out of these, 23 units were vendors of the Bharat Heavy Electronics Ltd (BHEL) unit established in Goindwal Sahib as there were many chances for the development of industry as labour was easily available here. He said entrepreneurs and the industry were facing hardships as raw material was not available from any nearby location and the entrepreneurs had to go to either Amritsar or Jalandhar at a distance of more than 50 km. He said recently, the State Government in its Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2023 invited corporate houses to invest in the State but the government forgot the interests of industries in Goindwal Sahib and its entrepreneurs as not one corporate house entered the area. Bharowal appealed to Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh to take up the issue with the State Government. The Deputy Commissioner had been awarded the first prize at the state level to encourage investment and clearance of required approvals to establish industrial units in this border district. In Tarn Taran town, there was an Industrial Focal Point which too deserves to be developed to provide jobs to the youth.

No taker for Shelter Home facility

Very few residents in Tarn Taran town and its surrounding areas would know that there is a ‘Shelter Home for Urban Homeless’ which has been existing in the town for over 10 years. The project is situated at an unknown site near the cremation ground on Sachakhand road. The project was given to the Municipal Council, Tarn Taran, by the Union Government under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme. A double-storied building was constructed with a grant of Rs 52 lakh. The main aim of the project was to provide shelter to the homeless in the urban areas. The project with a double-storey building has two big halls with the capacity to adjust more than 100 odd homeless persons for shelter in case of need. Sources in the Municipal Council revealed that hardly anyone is seen taking shelter in the ‘Home’. The Municipal Council had deputed two watchmen (Chowkidars), one for the day and the other for night, to adjust the visitors coming to take shelter here. The residents of the surrounding areas and the shopkeepers said they had never seen anyone take shelter here. Investment in the project is proving to be useless till date.

(contributed by gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

7
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

8
Himachal

Himachal defends move to impose water cess, proposes to share revenue from BBMB projects with other states

9
Trending

TV anchor continues to deliver news as studio shakes violently amid quake in Pak

10
Delhi

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Amritpal Singh's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

They are placed under arrest after the flight lands in Mumba...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

AAP to start campaign ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ from Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Speaker ‘biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt’, says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized