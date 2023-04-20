Gender counselling, legal aid part of FLO initiatives

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

The Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, an all-India forum for women, announced social outreach initiatives for the sixth year unveiling a series of campaigns focusing on health and women empowerment. Himani Arora, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, shared the organisation’s vision and announced initiatives that will be taken up through the year.

Prominent among these are establishing a gender-inclusive counselling cell, in collaboration with Punjab Police and a legal aid centre. “We are partnering with the Punjab Police to establish a gender-exclusive counselling cell in the area that we are adopting. This collaborative project aims at providing counselling sessions for both men and women who have been victims of domestic and digital abuse. The cell will be named ‘Khushion Ka Bagh’. The counselling cell will offer a safe space for victims to share their experiences and receive guidance from trained professionals,” informed Himani.

She added that her vision for the year would be to offer tools and resources to women for self-reliance and better access to healthcare and education. For this, the organisation has partnered with Zomato and VLCC to help women achieve financial independence, provide training to a group of women and support them in building successful businesses. The FLO chapter will also launch ‘Legal Lifeline’, to provide legal support and education to women who may not be aware of their rights. “Legal Lifeline will offer free of cost expert legal counselling to the needy women and offer guidance and support to women who seek access to justice,” said Himani.

Additionally, the organisation is launching FLO Gen-Z, a mentorship programme aimed at igniting young minds and ‘Finding Balance’, a mental health series focused on self-care and healing. “Mental health is one of the most important issues today,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, senior vice-chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar.