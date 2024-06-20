General, SC category dairy farmers to get rebate on cattle insurance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

To protect small and marginal dairy farmers against losses due to death of animals caused by various diseases, the Animal Husbandry Department has announced that it would contribute in getting the milch cattle insured.

Officials of the Dairy Development Department stated that dairy farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) can get a subsidy of 70 per cent on getting their animals insured while those from the General category can get a subsidy of 50 per cent.

The farmers have to often suffer huge losses due to the death of their animals because of contagious conditions like foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin and diphtheria, among others. Davinder Singh, Deputy Director, Dairy, said, “Though the animals are routinely immunised against these diseases, such cases are reported every year.”

He said that all dairy farmers are eligible for the insurance scheme for which the cost of each animal has been fixed at Rs 70,000. He said that for more information, dairy farmers can contact at the phone numbers 8360906797 and 7888932092 for details regarding the scheme.

