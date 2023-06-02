Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

Keeping in view Ghallughara Week, teams of the Commissionerate Police, Amritsar city police and Anti Riot Force (ARF) have increased the vigil in the city. On the instructions of the Commissioner Police to maintain law and order, flag marches are being conducted in various areas of the city to create a sense of security among the residents.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Law and Order, Amritsar, and the ADCPs of Zone 1, 2 and 3 along with senior police officials conducted flag marches in the inner, outer, congested, narrow markets and sensitive areas of the city.

Besides, the police officials claimed that adequate security arrangements had been made in the city. Around 60 checkpoints in the inner, outer and walled city areas had been established. Twenty-hour shift-wise special nakas were being carried out and every vehicle was being thoroughly checked and suspicious persons were being interrogated. Their complete details were being noted, said Bhandal. “The general public is urged to cooperate with the police and not to take any rumour for granted on social media. The social media team of the police is keeping a strict watch on such mischievous elements. If any suspicious person or any suspicious object is seen in your area, information should be given immediately to the nearest police or Police Control Room, Amritsar city number 97811-30666 or 112 police helpline,” said DCP Bhandal.

Meanwhile, about 525 challans were issued for violating traffic rules. The police officials urged the residents to keep all documents of vehicles, avoid putting black films, hooters and stickers on vehicles and wear helmet while driving two-wheelers. Legal action would be taken against those who break the rules.