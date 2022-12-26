Ghana resident held with ice drug

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 25

The Phagwara police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 52 grams of ICE from his possession. The suspect is a Ghana resident, who studies at LPU, the police said.

He was nabbed at a check point near the Law Gate Miherru when he was riding a bike. The police have impounded his bike, and registered a case against him under the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.