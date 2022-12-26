Ghana resident held with ice drug

Phagwara, December 25
The Phagwara police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 52 grams of ICE from his possession. The suspect is a Ghana resident, who studies at LPU, the police said.
He was nabbed at a check point near the Law Gate Miherru when he was riding a bike. The police have impounded his bike, and registered a case against him under the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...