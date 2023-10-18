Ghansham Thori takes charge as Amritsar DC

Amritsar, October 17
A 2010 batch IAS officer Ghansham Thori took over as the 177th Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Amritsar today. Before this, he was posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.
After joining the office today, Thori said his first priority would be to end the pendency at sewa kendras. He said majority of people had pending files at sewa kendras. He said improving pace of work at sewa kendras would help many.
The DC said the government was running many important welfare schemes for the people, which would be implemented at the ground level. He said his focus would be on improving functioning of Mohalla Clinics, development works, construction of Unity Mall and developing and promoting the city as wedding destination.
Thori belongs to Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan. He previously served as Deputy Commissioner in Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur and Jalandhar.
