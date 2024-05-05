Ghulla is brand ambassador for Swachh Survey 2024

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Avtar Singh Ghulla, a member of the Chief Khalsa Diwan and in-charge of the CKD Environment Committee, has been made the brand ambassador for the Swachh Survey-2024 being run by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation.

Expressing happiness, CKD secretary Savinder Singh Kathunangal said the CKD schools, where Avtar Singh Ghulla was member in-charge, were made green during the religious programmes of the Diwan and several initiatives for the protection of the environment were undertaken.

He said Avtar Singh Ghulla, president of the Ekjot Langar Seva Society, has been making a contribution towards keeping the city clean and green by planting trees and serving langars. “In view of Ghulla’s (also a social worker) tireless service, hard work and ability, the MC has appointed him as a brand ambassador,” he said.

