Ghulla is brand ambassador for Swachh Survey 2024

Amritsar, May 4
Avtar Singh Ghulla, a member of the Chief Khalsa Diwan and in-charge of the CKD Environment Committee, has been made the brand ambassador for the Swachh Survey-2024 being run by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation.
Expressing happiness, CKD secretary Savinder Singh Kathunangal said the CKD schools, where Avtar Singh Ghulla was member in-charge, were made green during the religious programmes of the Diwan and several initiatives for the protection of the environment were undertaken.
He said Avtar Singh Ghulla, president of the Ekjot Langar Seva Society, has been making a contribution towards keeping the city clean and green by planting trees and serving langars. “In view of Ghulla’s (also a social worker) tireless service, hard work and ability, the MC has appointed him as a brand ambassador,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...