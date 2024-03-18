Gill elected Press Club prez

Amritsar, March 17
The elections for the Press Club of Amritsar were held here today in which Rajesh Gill defeated veteran journalist Jasbir Singh Patti for the post of president by a thin margin of two votes. Out of the total 440 voters, a total of 420 votes were polled.
For the post of general secretary, Jaswant Singh Jass defeated Rajesh Sharma by a margin of 48 votes. Vipan Kumar Rana, contesting for the post of vice-president, defeated Prithipal Singh by a margin of 23 votes. For the post of general secretary, Maninder Singh Monga defeated Mamta Devgan by 21 votes. For the post of cashier, Kamal Kishore defeated Vishal Kumar. Satish Sharma and Rajiv Sharma were declared winners for the post of secretary and joint secretary, respectively.
