Girl students of GNDU meet Dean, demand better sanitation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The students organisation, United Sikh Students Federation (USSF), today met the Dean Students Welfare, Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi and handed him a demand letter regarding the problems faced by the students, especially girl students in hostels. The girl students demanded that dispensing vends for sanitary pads be installed in their hostels, library and near washrooms, to facilitate them. Further, the students requested that they be given spare days in attendance, on the pattern of 20 annual leaves given to teachers and government employees. They also demanded that cleanliness of hostel and departmental washrooms be maintained as most of the time, they are in unhygienic condition.

The demand letter states that special exemptions are made available to girls by the Kerala state universities. They stated that this is not the case in any university of North India or Punjab. “Physical health also affects mental health. It is very important to resolve the issue as soon as possible because it will help girl students feel a bit comfortable in their hostels,” shared Navneet Kaur, one of the members of USSF. Other members included Mahekpreet Kaur, Mansinran Kaur, Rhea Verma, Parvinder Kaur, Japneet Kaur, Bhavna and Amandeep Kaur.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Sikhs