Girlfriend, paramour held for man's murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

A person found murdered on August 31 was allegedly killed by his girlfriend and her paramour in the Maqboolpura area, revealed police after investigation here today.

The three accused, including the deceased’s girlfriend, have been booked in the case. The police have arrested Kanwaljit Singh, alias Goldy, of Tej Nagar Sultanwind Road and Jyoti, while an unidentified persons is still at large.

The rural police had registered an FIR on the statement of Harpal Singh, brother of the deceased. The complainant said on August 30, his brother Gurjit Singh had gone out for some work and was found dead in his car.

As there was no injury mark on his body, the police filed proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC. But later, Harpal Singh came to know that his brother had a relation with Jyoti of the Sultanwind area and on August 30, he went to meet her at her flat where Gurjit had some dispute with Jyoti over her illicit relations with another person. Jyoti called Kanwaljit to her flat, who along with his another accomplice killed Gurjiit and put his body in the car.

Station House Officer Gurinder Singh said the police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. “According to preliminary investigation, the case is about love triangle. Gurjit and Jyoti were in a relationship for long. Now, Jyoti got involved with Goldy which led to a dispute following which Jyoti and Goldy killed Gurjit. We have nabbed the duo,” said the SHO.