'Give compensation to kin of activist who died during morcha'

Our Correspondent

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, December 11

Owing to a standoff between the administration and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Punjab, the body of a deceased activist, Balwinder Singh, has not been cremated even though five days have passed after his death.

Balwinder (45), a resident of Gill Waraich, died of a cardiac arrest on December 7 while participating in the Pakka Morcha launched outside the District Administration Complex (DAC) which entered its sixteenth day on Sunday.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, the district president of the committee, among other KMSC leaders, on Sunday said that the committee had been demanding an amount of Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the bereaved. They have also demanded a government job for the kin of the deceased. The leaders have warned the administration and the state government that the body of the deceased would not be cremated until their demands are met.