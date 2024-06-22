Give district teachers promotions on time, says DTF

Amritsar, June 21
Irked over the delay in granting promotions to ETT teachers and stagnation in promotions, the Democratic Teachers’ Front has asked the Education Department to complete the process of promotions on time.
Referring to the letter (dated 17.06.2024) issued by Punjab School Education Department office, Directorate (Elementary Education), Punjab, orders are being issued to follow the conditions and instructions issued in the letter and send a report in this regard to the head office in Mohali, DTF district president Ashwani Awasthi said district teachers have not been given promotions for a long time.
“Officials cite incomplete seniority list, lack of on-time verification of the roster by the Social Welfare Department, previous promotional errors, etc, as some of the reasons behind the delay in granting promotions to ETT teachers. Unnecessary delays in promotions caused by departmental inadequacies deprive many qualified teachers of promotions till their retirement,” he said.
The DTF met the District Education Officer, Elementary Education, Amritsar, and urged that all departmental formalities must be completed on time so that promotions could be done without any delay by completing the process on time.
