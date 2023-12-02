Give fair relief to farmers: Ex-MLA

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 1

Former MLA from Khadoor Sahib and SAD leader Ravinder Singh Brahmpura has urged the Central Government to provide fair compensation to farmers affected by the Bharatmala project for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which intersects through Khadoor Sahib in Punjab.

Brahmpura said that the villages of Dhunda, Khakh, Jhander, Dinewal, Jahangeer and Khawaspur were directly impacted by the project. He asserted that landowners in these villages must receive compensation equivalent to six times the market price to account for their land acquisition for the Bharatmala project.

“We must prioritise the well-being of our farmers and ensure they are adequately compensated amidst infrastructure development. Offering fair and just compensation is not only essential but also a moral responsibility,” stated Brahmpura.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran