Giving wings of creativity to women artists in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Celebrating women and their diverse yet unifying spirit through art, the Indian Academy of Fine Arts opened an exhibition featuring art works by 52 women artists from the city. Dedicating the exhibition to the International Women Day, IAFA’s exhibition was themed around women and their artistic impression.

Art is a wonderfully perceptive medium of expression and reflecting upon the idea of being a woman and what it means has been beautifully portrayed through some amazing art work by these artists. We need to give more visibility to inspiring women artists in the field and this exhibition aims to that. Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal, Khalsa College for Women Most of the artists, whose works feature in the exhibition are young and upcoming in their respective genres. The focus of IAFA is to bridge the gap between their home studios and galleries, besides giving them audience while promoting their art. Tejinder Chinna, A guest at the exhibition

Shivdev Singh, senior artist and president, IAFA, informed that 52 art works, including 46 paintings and six sculptures, have been displayed at the exhibition. Chief guest Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal, Khalsa College for Women, inaugurated the exhibition.

“Art is a wonderfully perceptive medium of expression and reflecting upon the idea of being a woman and what it means has been beautifully portrayed through some amazing art work by these artists. We need to give more visibility to inspiring women artists in the field and this exhibition aims to that,” said Dr Surinder Kaur.

Tejinder Chinna, who was also among the guests at the exhibition, said most of the women artists, whose works feature in the exhibition are young and upcoming in their respective genres. “The focus of the IAFA is to bridge the gap between their home studios and galleries, besides give them audience while promoting their art,” she said.

The exhibition is on till March 12.