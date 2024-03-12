Glaucoma curable if detected on time, says Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The district health department organised an awareness event as part of the World Glaucoma Week here on Sunday to create awareness about the disease which is the leading cause of blindness, worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said if detected and treated on time, glaucoma was completely curable. He said during the camps that would continue till March 16, the department would organise events and diagnostic camps at all health institutions. Dr Kumar said people must seek help as soon as they observe any changes in eyesight, adding, that treatment was available at all government hospitals.

