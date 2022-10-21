Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Diwali brings out the best in us. It gives a reason to light up everything around us and within, right from our living rooms to the neglected corners of the house, to finding light within. Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and lensman Vishal Kumar capture the mood of residents at the market places ahead of the festival of lights.

A popular saying goes, Dal Roti Ghar Di, Diwali Ambarsar Di. This literally defines not just the display of festivities in city but also the spirit and fervour with which Amritsaris celebrate the festival of joy and light. Whether it’s the busy bylanes inside the walled city or the clean outlets in the city malls, the festive décor signals the onset of festivities as grand floral and traditional motifs adorn the market places to invite consumers, who are ready to indulge in some festive shopping though with recent price hike and inflation, anxiousness is writ large on the faces of consumers and traders. But some Diwali spark is sure to cheer up the mood.

The wholesale bazaars inside the walled city are the most popular and crowded during Diwali, with the maximum buzz found in Khidouneyan Wala Bazaar (which traditionally sells sugar candies used in Diwali Lakshmi puja), the potters market that has lined up a colourful display of clay pots and diyas and the Guru Bazaar, which is a hub of jewellery shopping ahead of Dhanteras.

The walled city gets the maximum number of tourists during the festival season due to the devotes thronging the Golden Temple on Diwali eve and to witness the decoration and lighting at the Heritage Street.