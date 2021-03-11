Global Group celebrates Janmashtami

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Global Group of Institutes celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with devotion on its campus. The celebrations were marked with the singing of devotional bhajans by the students and staff of the institute. Students Bhagyabee, Lakshmi and Mandeep Kaur presented a dance performance based on Raslila that Lord Krishna used to do with gopis. The eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Shri Krishna, came with the purpose of eradicating evil and establishing dharma. Prof BD Sharma delved on the aspects of the teachings of Krishna and exhorted the students, staff and others present during the celebrations to move ahead on the right path to attain the goals in life. Chairman Dr BS Chandi and Vice-Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi extended greetings to the students and staff of the institute on the sacred occasion.

Teej celebrated at Khalsa College hostel

With the aim of connecting with Punjabi culture, customs and ancient heritage, the festival of Teej was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the girls’ hostel of Khalsa College. College Principal Dr Mehal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjit Kaur (PCS), Amritsar, attended the function as the chief guest. Different types of stalls were set up for the event, where the faculty members took a swing on a wooden deck decorated with flowers. Mehndi, Punjabi dress, musical and cultural performances, bangles, food stalls, kheer-poode, Miss Punjaban competition and folk dances were the special attraction during the fair.

Kids take part in storytelling contest

Students of Class II of Shri Ram Ashram School made vibrant drawings of Shri Krishna and decorated with sparkling materials, while Class III students took part in storytelling competition related to the life of Lord Krishna to mark the festival of Janamashtami. Students of Classes IV and V participated in “mukut” making and “matka” decoration activities. The main attraction was “Rasleela” and the fascinating play performed by students of Class VI, who in the attires of Lord Krishna, Radha and gopikas enthralled the audience. The teachers performed “pooja” amid soothing “bhajans” and “kirtans”. School Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan blessed all students and wished that this day would bring peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. TNS

Maj Gen Rajiv Chhibber visits NCC HQ

Maj Gen Rajiv Chhibber, Sena Medal, ADG, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate, NCC, visited the NCC group HQ, Amritsar. During his visit, he met all officers of the NCC group and battalions of the group. He also addressed a conclave of principals held at the Guru Nanak Dev University auditorium attended by principals of various school and colleges in and around Amritsar. Associate NCC officers, caretakers and NCC cadets also attended the event. He praised the work being done by the NCC group Amritsar and its unit in various fields and thanked the principals for their co-operation and interest in promoting NCC in their respective institutes. The NCC cadets gave the general officer an impressive guard of honour displaying their high level of training. The general exhorted the Associate NCC Officers and cadets to strive harder to achieve and set even higher standards in future.