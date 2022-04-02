Global group holds Farewell party

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The faculty and students of various courses at Global Group of Institutes organised a Farewell Party Rukhsat-2022 to give a warm send off to the outgoing seniors on their voyage to still to be explored shores in their professional journey. The farewell party was jointly organised by all the departments namely BTech, Computer Applications, Management, Agriculture, Pharmacy, BTTM, Hotel Management and students of Engineering Diploma. The farewell party witnessed sombre moments as well when the students recounted their experiences during their stay on the campus, the friendships they developed during the studies and today when they are parting to pursue their professional goals, the nostalgia and reminiscences resulting in an emotion filled atmosphere prevailing all around.

Langar, prayer organised

The new academic session of Spring Dale Senior School witnessed an auspicious start with the ‘Path’ organised in the school premises. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society conveyed his well wishes to the Spring Dale family for the beginning of a successful new session. Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Senior School thanked the Almighty. Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School envisaged a bright future for both Spring Dale and Spring Blossoms School. In keeping with the philanthropic legacy of the school, langar was distributed among the inmates of various charitable institutions, including the Lepers’ Home, Mother Teresa’s Home, Citizen Forum Vidya Mandir, Pingalwara and Mithun’s Free School, by the staff and students.

Veterinary Council Training

Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Science (KCVAS) organised a training programme on “Extension Activities for VET’S” for newly recruited veterinary officers of Punjab. The programme was inaugurated by Dr H K Verma, Principal, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Science, in the presence of Dr S K Nagpal, Managing Director of the College. Dr H K Verma stressed that the college will leave no stone unturned for raising the academic standard of the participants thus organising such events. He said the extension is the most important in today’s scenario as only 5% of farm households were able to access Animal Husbandry information which needs to be increased for quality livestock produce. Dr Nagpal, highlighting infrastructure, academic status and achievements of college, advised Vets to utilize their time in the best way to achieve the desired goals in their lives.

Webinar on New Education Policy

Khalsa College for Women, in collaboration with Sunstone Eduversity, Gurgaon, Haryana, organised a webinar on “New Education Policy-2020 (NEP).” The webinar was organised by the PG Department of Commerce and Management and focused on exciting advancements in the New Education policy. Expert speaker Dr Atul Sharma emphasised upon the employability in present circumstances with the help of skill-based learning. Advancements in the modern classroom and latest methodologies of flipped learning, collaborative learning, personalised learning and live learning classes were the other highlights of the New Education Policy. He asked the teachers to prioritise active learning for a better understanding of students since new approaches to teaching strategies widen the teaching tool kit compared to just a blackboard and chalk.

Placement drive organised

The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, has successfully achieved 100% summer placements for the 2021-2023 batch. The average stipend for the top quartile is Rs. 101816, and the average stipend for the top 50% turned out to be 85,479. The institute hosted more than 101 companies this season, and saw a year on year increase in average stipend by a whooping 105%.