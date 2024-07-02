Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Pharmacy wing of Global Group of Institutes observed National Doctor’s Day. The day is dedicated to the memory of Dr BC Roy, the legendary physician who was born on July 1, 1882, and passed away the same date in 1962. Dr Roy was instrumental in setting up the Indian Medical Association and National Medical Council. The faculty and students, led by Principal Dr Manbir Kaur, gathered to celebrate the day and paid tributes to Dr Roy. They thanked the doctor fraternity for their contribution towards eradication of various deadly diseases. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, lauded the role of doctors in the fight against diseases and cited the role played by them during the COVID crisis, when they served the people valiantly. He paid tribute to Dr Roy, who was also honoured with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by the Government of India for his immense contribution as a physician and doctor.

Revel Dale Public School

A number of topics that are integral part of school teaching were taken up in the orientation sessions conducted at Revel Dale Public School. The topics that were dwelt upon included teachers- the soul and spine of the school, earnest and caring teachers, accountable teaching, teacher-a lifelong learner, both verbal and non-verbal communication in teaching, class assessment and more. Principal Rajiv Arora interacted with the team of coordinators and 125 teachers. In four days, 10 orientation sessions were conducted for conclusive discussions on the aforementioned topics. “The purpose of these sessions, which concluded on June 29, was to discharge the responsibility of imparting spirited, earnest and accountable teaching to the school students so that they may all emerge as strong assets to society and nation,” said Dr Arora.

Amandeep College of Nursing

Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, and Clue Courses hosted a one-day workshop on Easy Vent Mechanical Ventilation Course on June 30 in the auditorium of Amandeep College of Nursing, Amritsar-Pathankot Road. Dr BS Bajwa, member, Punjab Medical Council, presided over the event, which also witnessed the participation of other eminent doctors of the region, including Dr Ravi Kant Sharma, Head of Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care (Amandeep Hospital; Dr Nitin Jain, organising chairperson; and Dr Ashutosh from Clue Courses. Dr John Dhawan, Dr Sumit, Dr Vishal, Dr Saurabh also joined the seminar as speakers. They conducted hands-on training practice on mechanical ventilation. The course included sessions in basic physiology of respiration, simulation in respiratory physiology, basic physiology of ventilation, scalars and loops, ventilatory strategy in COPD/asthma, ventilatory strategy in ARDS, simulation in ARDS, weaning from mechanical ventilation, troubleshooting and alarms, and hands-on practice on ventilator.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.