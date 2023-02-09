 GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants : The Tribune India

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

An old building being razed. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

The Government Medical College authorities with the help of officials of the Revenue Department and the police took possession of its prime property on the Lawrence Road here on Wednesday. The property had been illegally occupied by a food manufacturer.

The demolition drive under way on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

The college authorities stated that the property, which was used as residences for its staff, was left unused after 2015 due to the poor condition of the building. They stated that the illegal occupant had started using the building during the Covid-19 pandemic and later refused to vacate it.

After taking possession of the building and removing the goods of the encroachers, the building was demolished. The authorities said the land would be used for the construction of a building for hospital staff. They said the matter was brought to the notice of senior officials of the administration after the college failed to take possession on its own.

Officials of the college stated that they had a proposal to raise a guest house or some other facility for the college. “The land is approximately 500 yards and located on the Lawrence Road. We wanted no one to try to occupy it again, so it was demolished immediately after taking its possession,” said an official.

The officials said the building was being used as a store house and accommodation for the college workers. High drama prevailed at the site after the illegal occupants challenged the team of administration officials regarding the action stating that they were not served any notice.

However, the officials present on the occasion asked the occupants to vacate the building as no notice was required for removing an illegal occupant. “The occupant was trying to create legal bottlenecks to continue his possession, but the matter was later resolved as everyone in the vicinity knew that it was the property of Government Medical College,” said an official.

Don't Miss

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don't get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni's long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

'Compulsive' criticism, Congress frustrated over India's rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise


Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city's Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Man who robbed restaurant owner with toy gun arrested

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

CBI: Delhi Govt indulged in political snooping

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for 'Sarkar-Kisan Milni' at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL