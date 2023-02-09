GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

The Government Medical College authorities with the help of officials of the Revenue Department and the police took possession of its prime property on the Lawrence Road here on Wednesday. The property had been illegally occupied by a food manufacturer.

The demolition drive under way on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

The college authorities stated that the property, which was used as residences for its staff, was left unused after 2015 due to the poor condition of the building. They stated that the illegal occupant had started using the building during the Covid-19 pandemic and later refused to vacate it.

After taking possession of the building and removing the goods of the encroachers, the building was demolished. The authorities said the land would be used for the construction of a building for hospital staff. They said the matter was brought to the notice of senior officials of the administration after the college failed to take possession on its own.

Officials of the college stated that they had a proposal to raise a guest house or some other facility for the college. “The land is approximately 500 yards and located on the Lawrence Road. We wanted no one to try to occupy it again, so it was demolished immediately after taking its possession,” said an official.

The officials said the building was being used as a store house and accommodation for the college workers. High drama prevailed at the site after the illegal occupants challenged the team of administration officials regarding the action stating that they were not served any notice.

However, the officials present on the occasion asked the occupants to vacate the building as no notice was required for removing an illegal occupant. “The occupant was trying to create legal bottlenecks to continue his possession, but the matter was later resolved as everyone in the vicinity knew that it was the property of Government Medical College,” said an official.