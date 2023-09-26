GMC plans events for centenary year celebrations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

Government Medical College (GMC) here has announced various academic, sports and cultural events to mark its centenary year celebrations from November 17. Though the events have already been started, the three-day mega event starting on November 17 would mark the culmination of the celebrations for the college completing 100 years, said college principal Dr Rajiv Devgan.

He said the college, initially started at School of Medicine in Lahore, was shifted to Amritsar after the Partition. He said the college had produced hundreds of doctors of national and international repute.

The college also organised a swimming competition and a water polo match here as part of the celebrations. Dr JP Attri, Vice-Principal, Dr Karamjit Singh, Medical Superintendent, Dr Rachna Bachhal, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr JS Kular, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Rakesh Sharma, Professor of Surgery in charge of Sports Events, Dr Manmeet Kaur, Dr Jaspreet Singh, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Dr Rewapal Singh, Dr Harpreet Kaur and others were present.