GNDU alumna makes her playback debut in Tara vs Bilal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) alumna Purvashi Grover, who has previously participated in several music shows, is set to make her Bollywood playback singing debut with upcoming film “Tara vs Bilal”.

Grover has sung a song “Saun Rabb Di” in the upcoming Hindi movie. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee.

Purvashi Grover, a student in the Planning Department, passed out from the university this year. Grover said she had been performing live in college fests and youth festivals, nurturing her talent and passion for singing. She worked on the song with writer and composer Manan Bharadwaj, as well as singer Jubin Nautiyal.

“It’s a great beginning for any aspiring singer to get an opportunity to sing in a Hindi film. The song is a fusion folk and is composed by Manan Bhardwaj,” said Purvashi.

She has shifted her base to Mumbai to pursue her singing career. Purvashi won the inter-collegiate competition Jashan-2016 and 2017. During a special alumni gathering for the golden jubilee celebration, the Planning Department of GNDU will be honouring Purvashi for her achievements.