GNDU alumnus awarded scholarship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, Karandeep Singh Sodhi, has been awarded the prestigious JM Bell Postgraduate Scholarship in Animal Nutrition.

He was presented with the award in the annual Bean Feed Awards celebration at TCU Place, Saskatoon, Canada. This scholarship is awarded by “JM Bell and the Canola Council of Canada” for academic excellence to full-time postgraduate students pursuing studies in animal nutrition, with specific interest in canola utilisation.

Sodhi is presently pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada. He is also a recipient of FABS Devolved Scholarship.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU