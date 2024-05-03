GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Amritsar, May 2
A survey conducted by the Study Abroad Aide for 8,032 universities, globally has placed Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) at 1,782nd position for providing a mix of high-quality education and affordability, especially for the international students.
The best value university ranking for international students, conducted by Study Abroad Aide, which works as the world's leading database of universities and colleges, is based on two metrics - academic quality, comprising 75 per cent weightage, and the cost of education for the remaining 25 per cent. Based on inclusivity, diversity, and satisfactory student welfare, the GNDU is positioned among the top 27 per cent universities globally in the World University Rankings, 2024, as per the agency. It is the only multi-specialty state university of Northern region (Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh) to attain such remarkable accomplishments.
Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu accounted quality academics, highly cited research of the faculty, and student-friendly campus as the prime factors behind the upscaling of the rankings of GNDU in the recent years. The quality research has improved the H-index of the university from 64 to 145 with top 10 per cent highly cited papers in Scopus.
The university provides state-of-the-art environment for sports and cultural activities, thereby winning the prestigious MAKA Trophy for record 25 times, along with top positions in national youth festivals.
