GNDU Amritsar, to host Jashan-2022

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Inter-departmental cultural competitions Jashan-2022 of GNDU will be held on the campus at various venues from April 6 to April 9. Student-artists of various departments will participate in this four-day event. The inauguration ceremony will be held in the Dasmesh Auditorium on April 6 at 12 noon. On the first day, competitions of bhangra, geet ghazal, folk song will be held and shabad/bhajan, western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non percussion) will be held at the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium. TNS

World Autism Awareness Day

Tarn Taran: World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on Sunday. It was held to make students aware of autism. PPT presentation, role play and declamation was held to let students know that this day was started on November 1, 2007, by the United Nations. The Principal appreciated students for active participation and said it marks the resilience of those affected by the disorder and supports causes that promote its awareness.