GNDU Amritsar, to host Jashan-2022

Amritsar: Inter-departmental cultural competitions Jashan-2022 of GNDU will be held on the campus at various venues from April 6 to April 9. Student-artists of various departments will participate in this four-day event. The inauguration ceremony will be held in the Dasmesh Auditorium on April 6 at 12 noon. On the first day, competitions of bhangra, geet ghazal, folk song will be held and shabad/bhajan, western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non percussion) will be held at the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium. TNS
World Autism Awareness Day
Tarn Taran: World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on Sunday. It was held to make students aware of autism. PPT presentation, role play and declamation was held to let students know that this day was started on November 1, 2007, by the United Nations. The Principal appreciated students for active participation and said it marks the resilience of those affected by the disorder and supports causes that promote its awareness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana special assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...