GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

The police have identified the attacker who stabbed three students and injured two others on Tuesday night on the GNDU campus.

The youth hails from Batala and is a kabaddi player, who used to visit the campus for training and had some friends, who were students of the university. He had entered the university premises on Tuesday evening and had been bothering girls, who he later attempted to molest, before being tackled by the five students. He even has a criminal history and is currently absconding. The police are tracking him down through information gathered from his family and witnesses.

Meanwhile, the injured students are said to be stable and recovering. The GNDU authorities on Thursday also held a meeting to review the security situation on ground. The university authorities decided to bear all medical expenses for the treatment of the injured students, who belong to Pathankot.

“We have been keeping a close tab on the blind spots and we will tighten the security around the campus to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. We are going to restrict entry of outsiders on the campus after teaching hours and also the permission granted for access to university sports grounds and facilities for outside students will be reviewed,” said KS Kahlon, Registrar, GNDU.

He said the university’s security team is also scanning the CCTV camera footage to get clues and movement of students inside the campus in the late evening. He said the movement of students would be restricted for a few days.

In a nutshell

Five students of the university were grievously injured in an incident that occurred on Tuesday night around 9.30 pm. A girl student was going towards the hostel on the back side of the law department of GNDU, when she was attacked by a molester. Seeing this, students standing at some distance rushed towards him to save the girl. The student got into an altercation with the attacker in a bid to catch him and reported him to authorities, but he stabbed them in a fit of rage and escaped.