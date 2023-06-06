GNDU awarded for contribution in protecting environment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has received the prestigious Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Annual Environment Award, 2023, in recognition of its significant contribution toward improving and protecting environment in the state. The award was presented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently. The award consisted of a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a certificate of appreciation and a silver plaque.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu said in a press release issued here today that the university successfully implemented the ‘zero-waste green campus’ initiative in recent years. These initiatives effectively addressed the issue of waste management by implementing a comprehensive system of segregation and recycling of garbage at its source. Moreover, the university actively promoted sustainable transportation methods such as the use of bicycles and e-buses, developed pedestrian-friendly pathways, restricted automobile entry and created a lush green campus with a variety of trees, shrubs and seasonal flowers.

GNDU has also been given the title of ‘green mentor’ of the district by the government and honoured as a water champion by the Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi.