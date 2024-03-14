GNDU cyclists dominate Day 3 of all-India inter-varsity tourney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

GNDU cyclists dominated various events on the third day of the All-India Intervarsity Road Cycling for Women and Men Championship being held at GNDU under the guidelines of AIU. During the time trial 30 km competition, the GNDU team stood first, followed by MGSU Bikaner, Rajasthan, in second place, and LPU, Phagwara, Kapurthala, in third place. GNDU players Babban, Pooja, Meenakshi, Gangotri and Sanskriti finished this 30 km race with gold medals.

In the men’s 48 km race, GNDU stood first, followed by MGSU Bikaner, Rajasthan, in second place, and LPU Phagwara, Kapurthala, in third place. GNDU players Dushyant, Shushant, Ankit, and Jitendra won gold medals. International Cyclist Bawa Singh Sandhu Bhoma and the president of Frontier Punjab Sports Club (RJH), Gurinder Singh Mattu gave away prizes to the winners in the prize distribution ceremony. Bhoma said such competitions promote cycling on a large scale in the country. He said, “The sport of cycling is a combination of passion and agility. We hope that more players from the region will be urged to excel in the sport of cycling.”

