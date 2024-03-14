GNDU cyclists dominate Day 3 of all-India inter-varsity tourney

Amritsar, March 13
GNDU cyclists dominated various events on the third day of the All-India Intervarsity Road Cycling for Women and Men Championship being held at GNDU under the guidelines of AIU. During the time trial 30 km competition, the GNDU team stood first, followed by MGSU Bikaner, Rajasthan, in second place, and LPU, Phagwara, Kapurthala, in third place. GNDU players Babban, Pooja, Meenakshi, Gangotri and Sanskriti finished this 30 km race with gold medals.
In the men’s 48 km race, GNDU stood first, followed by MGSU Bikaner, Rajasthan, in second place, and LPU Phagwara, Kapurthala, in third place. GNDU players Dushyant, Shushant, Ankit, and Jitendra won gold medals. International Cyclist Bawa Singh Sandhu Bhoma and the president of Frontier Punjab Sports Club (RJH), Gurinder Singh Mattu gave away prizes to the winners in the prize distribution ceremony. Bhoma said such competitions promote cycling on a large scale in the country. He said, “The sport of cycling is a combination of passion and agility. We hope that more players from the region will be urged to excel in the sport of cycling.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal