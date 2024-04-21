GNDU enhances BEd special programme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

Guidelines from CBSE mandate that all schools should have at least one special educator for children with special needs. Pushing for inclusive education, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has announced the enhancement of its BEd Special Education (MD) programme, approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, New Delhi. The intake capacity of the programme is 30 seats.

GNDU Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu while informing about the need for the programme, said the university started it from the academic session 2023-24, and the first batch of students have been placed in schools and NGOs during the last semester itself. “This programme is unique in its nature as it aims to produce teachers for children with multiple disabilities. After successful completion of the course, these students get the licence to practice from Rehabilitation Council of India,” he said.

Prof Amit Kauts, Head of Department of Education, GNDU, said that the online registration process will start from May 8 on the gnduadmissions.org website. Prof Kauts said it is a two-year professional undergraduate degree course to prepare teachers to educate specially-abled or physically challenged students.

“In present times, there is a shift for special schools to inclusive settings and at the same time a dearth of trained special educators leading to gaps in realising inclusion in its true spirit. After completion of the course, the students are eligible for employment opportunities in government and private sector,” he said.

Listing potential employment opportunities — teachers at government schools; educational counsellors; skilful experts; special education teachers; content writer; news developer; media interpreter; career counsellor; home tutors for home schooling; clinical departments; disability experts in various NGO’s, clinics, hospitals, IIIT’s, Department of Social Welfare, National Institute for Disability Rehabilitation, District Disability Rehabilitation centres, Composite Regional Centres, Special educators (India and abroad), etc — Prof Kauts said special educators are in huge demand as the need for inclusive education is urgent.

