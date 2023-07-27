GNDU extends date of admission for courses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 26

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has extended its date of admission in several courses because of floods. There are several seats vacant despite the admission process starting in June. Seats are left in the Department of Apparel and Textile Technology in various courses such as B.Tech (Textile Processing Technology), lateral entry scheme directly to second year of B.Tech (Textile Processing Technology), B.Sc (Fashion Designing) and M.Sc (Fashion designing). The university stated that filling of these vacant seats in the above mentioned courses will be done on ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

The last date for admissions is August 13, 2023, without any late fee for all courses. Further, M.Sc fashion designing, under-graduate programme in urban and regional planning, post-graduate programmes in urban/infrastructure/transport/housing/environment/regional planning are courses for which the university has invited applications for admissions.

The number of vacant seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses could also be a result of the delay by the state government in opening registrations on the centralised admission portal.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU