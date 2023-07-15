GNDU extends dates for admissions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has extended the admission deadlines for various courses till July 18 and beyond, keeping in mind the flood situation caused by heavy rains across Punjab.

A university spokesperson said that keeping in view the incessant rainfall and resulting flood-like conditions across Punjab leading to hardships to prospective candidates, the deadline for registration for the Common Entrance Test for BEd without incurring a late fee has been extended to July 18. However, the date for the Common Entrance Test itself will remain unchanged as earlier scheduled, i.e. on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the ongoing admissions for undergraduate and post-graduate courses in the university’s regional campuses and affiliated colleges in Taran Tarn, Patti, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur too have been extended under the given circumstances.

GNDU admission date for MA Punjabi too has been extended to July 18. The university has also extended the last dates for registration of certain courses till the last week of July. Earlier, the state government too had extended the dates for registration for undergraduate courses through Centralised Admissions Portal till July 18 due to the difficulties being faced by students in the flood affected areas of Punjab.

