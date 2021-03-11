GNDU faculty appointed as theme lead for IC-IMPACTS

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Research scientist Dr Pratap Kumar Pati (in pic) has been appointed as the member of the International Research Management Committee of Canada. Prof Pati, head, department of agriculture, GNDU, will be the theme lead for agritech and food security of IC-IMPACTS research management committee, Canada. India-Canada centre for innovative multidisciplinary partnerships to accelerate community transformation and sustainability (IC-IMPACTS) is the only Canada-India Research Centre of Excellence, established through the Canadian Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), dedicated to the development of scientific collaborations between Canada and India.

Prof Pati said its for the first time an Indian will be leading a theme committee for IC-IMPACTS. “It is one of its kind of collaborative research programme between India and Canada and under it, several research projects are provided funds and resources. It is a great responsibility to be part of an international pool of great scientific minds,” shared Dr Pati.

DR Pati will be pushing for research and development programmes between India and Canada in the area of agri-tech, food and water conservation. Under Prof Pati, the department of agriculture of the university has jointly signed an MoU with the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, National Chung Housing University (NCHU), Taiwan, to carry out collaborations in field of agriculture and natural resource conservation technology.