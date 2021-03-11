GNDU forced to ask me vacate guest house room, alleges Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju

BJP leader Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Amritsar East assembly seat, alleged that GNDU at the behest of the government asked him to vacate its guest house room here on Saturday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

A room in the guest house of GNDU was booked from May 3 to 11, as per the rules. I was being pressured by the authorities to vacate it. Under political pressure, I was forced to vacate the room ahead of schedule. However, almost all rooms in the guest house are vacant and there are no bookings. Dr Jagmohan Raju, BJP leader

Scholar and fellow of Cambridge University in UK, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju claimed that he has been serving as a guest professor in various universities, besides being a senior leader of the BJP. He has contested the Assembly elections from the Amritsar East constituency. Now he has been forced to vacate his room ahead of the schedule due to political pressure on the authorities.

Dr Raju said a room in the guest house of Guru Nanak Dev University was booked from May 3 to 11, as per the rules. He was being pressurised by the authorities to vacate the room. Under political pressure, he was forced to vacate his room ahead of schedule today. However, almost all rooms in the guest house are vacant and there are no bookings.”

Scholars and intellectuals have been criticising political interference in the education sector in Punjab, said Raju.

It may be recalled that Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju hosted the Governor of Punjab on this Baisakhi and conducted seminars on the subjects of Sikh Gurus, Khalsa and Dr Ambedkar at GNDU.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Jagmohan Raju said the Punjab Government had failed to provide uninterrupted power supply. Talking about the closure of thermal plants in the state due to shortage of coal, Dr Raju said keeping in view the interest of the people of Punjab, the Modi government has already allotted an additional one lakh metric tonnes of coal. The state government led by Bhagwant Mann did not pay money to Coal India for the coal supplied to the state. As a result, Punjab has failed to get coal and thermal plants of Punjab are being shut down by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Dr Raju said the Aam Aadmi Party government, which came to power on the false promise of free electricity to the people of Punjab, did not really want to provide facilities to the people. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is lying to the people. In the last one and a half months, Bhagwant Mann has borrowed over Rs 4,000 crore from the market at various interest rates. It is being spent on false advertising in other states. If Bhagwant Mann continues to borrow from the market like this, the day is not far when Punjab will go bankrupt like Sri Lanka.

